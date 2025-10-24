“Money Get away You get a good job with more pay and you′re okay Money It's a gas Grab that cash with both hands and make a stash”

— Pink Floyd

It’s the kind of thing most of us only dream about. Having enough money to afford a mansion in Beverly Hills, California.

Now there’s a New Jersey town that has caught up to that level of opulence. Property Shark has released their annual survey and found the 100 most expensive ZIP codes in the United States. Wouldn’t you know it, several Jersey towns made the list.

Alpine is No. 1 in New Jersey

Tied for 13th in the nation with Beverly Hills. Alpine, being New Jersey’s most expensive ZIP code, is nothing new. It had the honor of nine out of the last 10 years. One year Deal leapfrogged over them, then returned to runner-up status. But it is the first time the median sale price in Alpine went about $4 million. It now stands at $4.35 million.

Deal is in second place for New Jersey. With a median sale price of $3.5 million, that puts Deal at the 22nd most expensive zip code nationwide.

Stone Harbor came in as the third-richest ZIP code in the Garden State and 57th in the nation. Median sale price here is $2.5 million.

With its well-known mall, where I’ve never felt comfortable stepping inside, is fourth in Jersey and 69th in the U.S. with a median sale price of $2.4 million.

Avalon checks in at No. 5 for the state. Its median sale price for 2025 at $2,360,000 puts it at the 75th most expensive ZIP code nationally.

The last Jersey town to show up in the nation’s top 100 priciest ZIP codes is Allenhurst. The Monmouth County town has a median sale price of $2.15 million and ranks 93rd nationally.

OK, now back to that dollar menu for me.