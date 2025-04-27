Experts have revealed the most expensive neighborhood in New Jersey, and the results might surprise you.

What Is The Most Expensive Town In New Jersey?

The easy answer to the question of which is New Jersey's most expensive neighborhood, is every one.

It's not easy to find a cheap place to live anywhere in the Garden State, but some neighborhoods in New Jersey redefine the word expensive.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Stars Insider determined the most expensive neighborhood in every state in America, and their New Jersey town might surprise you..

Expensive New Jersey Towns

Before we give their results, I want to disclose my top three guesses, all of which were wrong.

Read More: Updated List Of New Jersey's Richest Towns

I thought it had to be Rumson. With its sprawling mansions and celebrity history, it's a good guess, but that's not the town that topped the list.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I also thought of Colts Neck, with its amazing homes and impressive list of famous residents, but it's not Colts Neck, either.

Pricey Jersey Shore Towns

So, maybe it's Mantoloking, with all those incredible mansions on the ocean. But no, Mantoloking doesn't top the list either.

Get our free mobile app

According to this report, the richest town in New Jersey is the lovely Alpine. The amazing Bergen County town with outstanding views tops the Garden State's most expensive town list.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The median household income in Alpine last year was an impressive quarter of a million dollars, and you'd need it if you lived in New Jersey's most expensive town.

Updated - The 15 Richest Towns In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo