Powerball winner in New Jersey — NJ Top News

The grand prize for the Powerball lottery went unclaimed again last night, but there was a winning ticket sold in New Jersey.

Lottery officials confirm a ticket was sold that matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball.

That ticket is worth one million dollars.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic making an impact in New Jersey, aspiring homeowners needed to have income amounting to at least $105,000 in order to afford a typical home.

If you think that's a shocking number, brace yourself for the 2024 statistics.

New Jersey is one seven states where wannabe home buyers need to bring in more than $150,000 to comfortably afford a home, according to the personal finance website Bankrate.

CLIFFSIDE PARK — Federal immigration services have issued a detainer for a Cuban man charged with slashing open a woman's throat in Bergen County.

Ernesto Lara-Rojo, 49, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim, and weapons offenses, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

April is Distracted Driving Month. If you are not paying attention, it could cost you.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is launching a stepped up enforcement campaign to combat distracted driving.

"Put the phone away or pay," will focus on cell phone distractions, but police will be looking for anything that takes driver attention off the road.

It’s a sport that is exploding in popularity with courts popping up everywhere; I’m talking about pickleball.

Now, what is being billed as the largest pickleball facility in the Northeast is planned for Robbinsville: the Robbinsville Pickle House will break ground at the former Robbinsville Fieldhouse later this spring.

According to TapInto.net, the 60,000-square-foot foot facility should be opening in the fall. The complex will house 20 pickleball courts, a restaurant, and a bar.

