Everything you need to know about the eclipse — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

Unless you have been living under a rock lately, you know that The Great American Eclipse — a solar eclipse with path of totality directly over the continental United States — will occur this Monday, April 8, 2024.

It is one of the most anticipated celestial events of our lifetimes.

And one of the most important and most scrutinized cloud cover forecasts too

You do not need to make special plans or review special instructions to see the eclipse. Just go outside and look up. (with proper protection please.)

You will find even better options, both in New Jersey and beyond, to make your eclipse viewing even more spectacular and memorable.

NEW BRUNSWICK — Investigators are looking for a fourth suspect after filing charges against three men in connection to a double shooting near Rutgers University campus.

Two victims associated with Rutgers were shot just blocks away from the main university campus in New Brunswick early Friday morning, Rutgers police said.

EDISON — A conference for people living with disabilities had to scramble to find wheelchair-accessible restrooms after the venue failed to provide any, according to authorities.

The Crowne Plaza Edison hotel on Route 27 is accused of violating the state's Law Against Discrimination by not having any accessible public bathrooms for a conference hosted by the Spina Bifida Resource Network.

BELVIDERE — New Jersey's top law enforcement officials have taken control of the Warren County Prosecutor's Office in an abrupt change in the chain of command.

James Pfeiffer suddenly resigned as Warren County prosecutor, the Attorney General's Office announced early Friday evening. Pfeiffer, a former superior court judge and defense attorney, was appointed to the office by Gov. Phil Murphy on Nov. 1, 2019.

