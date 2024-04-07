Solar eclipse weather forecast: Will NJ see the sun on Monday?

The Basics

Unless you have been living under a rock lately, you know that The Great American Eclipse — a solar eclipse with path of totality directly over the continental United States — will occur this Monday, April 8, 2024. It is one of the most anticipated celestial events of our lifetimes. And one of the most important and most scrutinized cloud cover forecasts too.

According to Accuweather's cloud cover forecast for Monday's solar eclipse, very few spots along the path of totality offer ideal, clear viewing conditions. (Accuweather)

Before we jump into the latest high-resolution weather forecast data, let's review some important eclipse tips for New Jersey.

—When? The moon will begin to cover the sun around 2 p.m. Monday. The event will peak with maximum obscuration around 3:20 p.m. And the moon will no longer cover the sun around 4:30 p.m.

—Where? Just look up. Although some places in New Jersey will offer better, more picturesque viewing opportunities than others.

—How Much? Depending upon where you are in New Jersey, the moon will eclipse 84 to 94 percent of the sun's area. The greatest area covered will be to the northwest.

—Safety? Never look directly at the sun. Ever. You need to view the eclipse through a solar filter, such as ISO 12312-2 certified eclipse glasses. It is perfectly safe for humans and animals to be outside before, during, and after the eclipse, as long as you are not looking directly at the sun.

Cloud Cover Forecast: New Jersey

On an average day, I really do not spend much time and attention on the cloud cover forecast. Frankly, it's just not as critical a parameter as temperature, precipitation, wind, etc. I just take a quick peek at what disturbances or atmospheric features are in the area, how humidity may change at all layers of the atmosphere, and what forecast models believe will be the extent of cloud coverage on a given day.

Needless to say, Monday's eclipse deserves a little more attention. Despite since our last shot at galactic beauty — an annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023 — was completely rained out.

Bottom line: I like what I see, in terms of seeing a partial show. Certainly a better forecast than some other areas of the country. But it will not be a brilliantly, perfectly sunny sky.

Overall, Monday will be a nice weather day for New Jersey, as temperatures warm to 60+ degrees. Let's call Monday partly sunny, averaging about 50% blue sky and 50% cloud cover.

Unfortunately, I do think the bulk of those clouds will visit in the afternoon hours. Which, of course, is eclipse time. Models have even hinted at an isolated shower or sprinkle around late Monday afternoon.

The HRRR model shows one possible depiction of cloud cover (blue) over New Jersey, with some breaks of clear sky. (Pivotal Weather)

The NAM model forecast is a bit more optimistic, showing plentiful clear spots around mid-afternoon Monday. (Pivotal Weather)

On the other hand, the GFS shows cloud cover may indeed interfere with the peak of Monday's eclipse here in New Jersey. (Pivotal Weather)

So it is a close call. And again, not a perfect situation. But I am confident New Jersey will find some breaks in the cloud cover during the 2.5-hour duration of the eclipse. Just be patient.

Cloud Cover Forecast: National

Believe it or not, New Jersey will have one of the better views of the solar eclipse, as a broad storm system produces clouds, rain, and even severe thunderstorms from the Southern Plains to the Mississippi Valley.

Monday's national weather forecast highlights a broad storm system over the southern United States, producing rain and cloud cover. (NOAA / WPC)

Nationwide HRRR model forecast showing vast areas of clouds (blue) and minimal spots of clear (white). (Pivotal Weather)

There will be some pockets of OK viewing conditions, including part of Texas, the Indiana-Ohio-Pennsylvania corridor, and northern New England. But remember, the eclipse's "totality" phase lasts less than 10 minutes. If clouds get in the way during that critical moment, the eclipse will be a bust.

Looking for the best spot in the country to watch the eclipse? Head to Northern Maine.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.