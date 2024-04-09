New Jersey’s best photos from the eclipse — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

PATERSON — Divorce cases and civil trials are resuming in Passaic County, marking the first time in more than a year that such cases are being handled in all of New Jersey's counties.

The moratorium on cases in Passaic County first implemented last July was finally lifted last week. It comes after four judges were recently appointed to the Superior Court in Passaic County, according to New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner.

New Jersey was ready for Monday's big solar eclipse, on the heels of last week's stunning earthq

Unlike the unexpected quake, this event was on science buffs' radars for a long time.

Some folks had their plans nailed down months ago — others scrambled for safe viewing glasses over the weekend.

Check out the awesome photo gallery of NJ celebrating the eclipse.

Solar eclipse mania 2024 has come to an end. The sun and the moon have once again parted ways. Whether you traveled great distances to view "totality," or peeked at the eclipse through the clouds, hopefully you got a glimpse of this rare celestial wonder.

Here are some great suggestions for your eclipse glasses, so don't just toss them in the trash.

GALLOWAY — Two police officers were attacked while responding to several 911 hang-up calls Sunday night.

After disptachers received the call, two officers were sent to the home on Cresson Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Many police departments will send officers to a home following a hangup.

Body cam video released by Galloway police shows a woman speaking with the officers outside the house on a porch. As she told officers her son had a knife, Keith E. Kiminski, 30, came outside and attacked the officers with a folding pocket knife.

ATLANTIC CITY (AP) — Atlantic City's casinos were less profitable in 2023 than they were a year earlier, even with help from the state's booming online gambling market.

Figures released Monday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the nine casinos collectively reported a gross operating profit of $744.7 million in 2023, a decline of 1.6% from 2022. When two internet-only entities affiliated with several of the casinos are included, the decline in profitability was 4.1% on earnings of $780 million.

