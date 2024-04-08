Man with knife attacks cops outside home in Galloway, NJ
🔴Two officers responded to a house after a 911 hangup
🔴They were assaulted upon their arrival Sunday night
🔴One of the officers was significantly injured in the face
GALLOWAY — Two police officers were attacked while responding to several 911 hang-up calls Sunday night.
After disptachers received the call, two officers were sent to the home on Cresson Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Many police departments will send officers to a home following a hangup.
Body cam video released by Galloway police shows a woman speaking with the officers outside the house on a porch. As she told officers her son had a knife, Keith E. Kiminski, 30, came outside and attacked the officers with a folding pocket knife.
The dangers faced by police daily
One of the officers was slashed in the side of his face while another officer was hit in the head. The officers were taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Division for treatment.
Officer Erik Tarrow who was stabbed in the face had surgery for a "significant cut on the side of his face. The other officer, Hunter Thomas, was treated and released.
“This incident is another reminder of the dangers that our police officers face on a daily basis”, Chief Richard D. Barber said in a statement. “We are grateful that Officer Tarnow is recovering well, and our department will be here to fully support Erik and his family.”
Kiminski was charged with numerous offenses including attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and resisting arrest. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
