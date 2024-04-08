NJ police rush to help man after blowtorch emergency in basement
⚪ Blowtorch used in basement
⚪ Fire broke out
⚪ Man’s shoes melted to floor
KEYPORT — A local resident needed emergency help on Sunday after using a blowtorch inside a home’s basement caused a fire.
Keyport police said the flames broke out in a basement after “an older gentleman” used the tool, which created intense heat and melted his shoes to the ground.
The man then passed out amid noxious fumes and a “severe” smoke condition, police said, as Keyport fire and first aid crews also responded to the scene.
Officers rescued the man and gave him oxygen.
He was then taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition as of Sunday evening.
