NJ police rush to help man after blowtorch emergency in basement

⚪ Blowtorch used in basement

⚪ Fire broke out

⚪ Man’s shoes melted to floor

KEYPORT — A local resident needed emergency help on Sunday after using a blowtorch inside a home’s basement caused a fire.

Keyport police said the flames broke out in a basement after “an older gentleman” used the tool, which created intense heat and melted his shoes to the ground.

The man then passed out amid noxious fumes and a “severe” smoke condition, police said, as Keyport fire and first aid crews also responded to the scene.

Officers rescued the man and gave him oxygen.

He was then taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition as of Sunday evening.

