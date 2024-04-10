Shocking cost to house an inmate — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

More New Jersey students are consistently missing school now than prior to the pandemic.

The rate of chronic absenteeism — students missing at least 10% of the school year — is approaching 17% in the Garden State, according to 2022-2023 data from the New Jersey Department of Education.

Click for a rundown of the schools in New Jersey with the highest chronic absenteeism rates in the 2022-23 academic year.

⬛ The shocking cost to house an inmate in New Jersey

It costs more to incarcerate someone in New Jersey than it does to educate a child.

The startling numbers were revealed during budget hearings in Trenton.

Corrections Commissioner Victoria Kuhn revealed it now costs over $74,000 a year to house someone a state prison.

PATERSON — A local law to crack down on giving out food, water, clothing and necessities to people on city streets is being called misguided and heartless by community leaders.

The City Council was expected to take up the “Resource Distribution” ordinance for a first reading on Tuesday night.

Nonprofits or other community groups would be required to get a permit from the city Health Department or face expensive fines and possible jail time.

LAKEWOOD — A restaurant was trashed by a naked man in an "emotional crisis" Sunday morning before police deescalated the situation.

The restaurant labeled the incident a "hate crime."

Police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith said an employee reporting for work around 10 a.m. to Maggie's Bar & Grill on Country Club Drive at the Lakewood Country Club found a man destroying furniture, equipment and inventory.

Hoping the third time is the charm, Jack Ciattarelli is again running for governor.

Right now, Ciattarelli and State Senator Jon Bramnick are the only declared candidates.

However, more could enter the race in the months ahead.

Outsiders Ed Durr and New Jersey 101.5 morning host Bill Spadea are considering their own run for governor.

