Kids find rifle in the street — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

(Berlin police Facebook/Vorhees police Facebook/Canva) (Berlin police Facebook/Vorhees police Facebook/Canva) loading...

https://nj1015.com/residential-street-berlin-nj-police-rifle/

Borough police responded to South Arlington Avene around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. A school bus driver had called to report that there was a gun in the street.

Police said officers made sure the weapon was safe.

Canva Canva loading...

https://nj1015.com/2-more-nj-towns-block-plastic-cutlery-condiments-unless-you-request-them/

That's the mindset behind a movement known as Skip the Stuff, which is already in place for all of New York City and is picking up steam in the Garden State.

In March, both Red Bank and Garwood approved ordinances that say items like a plastic spoon or packet of ketchup can only be given out by food establishments when a customer ordering the food offsite makes a specific request.

Walmart in Bayonne, tools used to skim information from credit cards Walmart in Bayonne (Walmart), tools used to skim information from credit cards (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) loading...

BAYONNE — Another skimmer device has been found in New Jersey at one of the biggest locations yet.

The small devices are disguised to look like the ATM or credit card reader it has been planted on. It allows the information stored in the card's magnetic strip or chip to be collected to create a duplicate that can be used fraudulently.

They have been found at 7-Eleven stores in Cinnaminson, in nearby Pennsauken and an ATM at the Wawa in Galloway.

Shopping carts stolen from NJ grocery store ShopRite in Rochelle Park (Canva, Google Maps) loading...

ROCHELLE PARK — Two men have been arrested on theft and other charges after a bizarre heist targeting a local grocery store over the course of two weeks.

Newark resident Hector Cortes and Alfredo Rodriguez, a 77-year-old Cuban national living in Elizabeth, were arrested on Tuesday shortly after their distinct red van pulled up outside the ShopRite on West Passaic Street.

Whale stranded in the surf at the 51st Street beach in Long Beach Township 4/11/24 Whale stranded in the surf at the 51st Street beach in Long Beach Township 4/11/24 (Duane Watlington) loading...

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP — The first whale of the year to strand itself at the Jersey Shore beach was found Thursday morning.

A 20-30 foot humpback whale was found washed up on the beach at 51st Street in the Brant Beach section of Long Beach Township around 6:45 a.m., Marine Mammal Stranding Center director Sheila Dean told New Jersey 101.5. A team from the MMSC was on the scene examining the whale.

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.