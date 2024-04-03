ICE issues detainer for Cuban man charged with NJ throat slashing

🚨 Cuban national charged wih attempted murder

🚨 It was a domestic violence attack, authorities said

🚨 ICE issued a detainer for him

CLIFFSIDE PARK — Federal immigration services have issued a detainer for a Cuban man charged with slashing open a woman's throat in Bergen County.

Ernesto Lara-Rojo, 49, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim, and weapons offenses, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Lara-Rojo, who is married, sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a domestic violence attack in Cliffside Park around 5 p.m. on Monday, Musella said.

The Cuban national, who lives in West New York, is accused of slashing the victim's throat with a razor blade.

Lara-Rojo was with a group of people at an apartment near Palisade Avenue and attacked the woman without warning, the Daily Voice reported.

He is being held at Bergen County Jail. Jail records show that Lara-Rojo has Cuban citizenship.

ICE issues detainer for Cuban national

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a detainer for Lara-Rojo on Monday shortly after his arrest. ICE only issues detainers for suspects charged with crimes who the agency believes are not citizens of the United States.

A detainer requests that a local law enforcement agency give ICE a heads-up if the suspect will be released from custody. This allows ICE to take custody of the individual before they are released.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Bergen County Sheriff's Office for comment on the detainer for Lara-Rojo.

