Winning Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey
✔ For the 40th time, the Powerball jackpot goes unclaimed
✔ A million dollar winning ticket was sold in New Jersey
✔ Jackpot now grows to over $1.2 billion
Don't throw out your Powerball lottery tickets!
Even though the huge jackpot went unclaimed again last night, there is a million dollar ticket somewhere in New Jersey.
The winning numbers for Wednesday nights drawing were:
11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and the Powerball 15
It was the 40th time the drawing failed to produce a jackpot winner. The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was on New Years day.
READ MORE: New Jersey's Lucky Lottery Streak Continues
There were nine tickets sold that matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball number.
Those tickets are all worth $1 million.
One of those tickets was purchased in New Jersey. The others were win California, Georgia, Maryland, South Carolina and Washington State.
Lottery officials have not revealed where the million dollar ticket was purchased as of yet. We will update the story when they provide the information.
Next drawing
The next opportunity to play the Powerball lottery comes on Saturday.
The jackpot will grow to an estimated $1.23 billion. The cash payout would be $595.1 million.
Despite the big bucks, the jackpot is still only the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history, but the 4th largest Powerball jackpot since the game began.
READ MORE: Lottery and Taxes — How much do you get to keep?
If there is no winner for Saturday's drawing, it will be the 41st time in a row the drawing failed to produce a jackpot winner. That will tie a record for most consecutive drawings without a big winner.
