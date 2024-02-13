💲 NJ Lottery sales are approaching $4 billion per year.

💲 Record sales were driven by huge multi-state jackpots

💲 Where does all that money go?

New Jersey Lottery sales set a record for 2023.

Driven by huge jackpots in the multi-state Powerball and Mega Millions lottery, sales in New Jersey hit $3.73 billion last year. That is an overall increase of 2.55%.

Powerball and Mega Millions accounted for more than $600 million in New Jersey Lottery sales.

"We are pleased with the successful year," said New Jersey Lottery Director James Carey in a statement. "For players, nothing compares to seeing jackpots reach previously unimagined heights."

Townsquare Media Illustration Source: New Jersey Lottery Townsquare Media Illustration

Source: New Jersey Lottery loading...

At the same time, Lottery officials concede sales of scratch off tickets, the Pick 3 and Pick 4 lottery were down from a year ago.

"While multistate game sales surged this fiscal year, those gains must be kept in perspective with New Jersey-only game sales. We are constantly looking at new ways to improve the Lottery’s games and player experience," Carey said.

Lottery officials remain focused on increasing New Jersey-only game sales and are "considering several innovative possibilities to attract the next generation of players."

Where does all that New Jersey Lottery money go?

According to Lottery officials: Since its inception in 1970, the Lottery has contributed over $32.5 billion to the State.

Most of the money goes to players.

💲 New Jersey Lottery players won $2.23 billion in 2023.

Other expenses include:

💲 $220 million paid in commissions to 7,000 Lottery retailers

💲 $28.3 million in compensation to the Lottery's sales and marketing vendor, Northstar NJ Lottery

New Jersey Lottery revenues fund state worker pensions

The remaining revenue goes directly into the New Jersey State Pension Fund.

For decades, Lottery revenue was used to support various programs benefitting older New Jerseyans.

Townsquare Media Illustration Source: New Jersey Lottery Townsquare Media Illustration

Source: New Jersey Lottery loading...

In 2017, then-Gov. Chris Christie signed legislation that would divert that revenue into the grossly underfunded pension system for state workers.

Legislation guaranteed monthly deposits into the pension for 30-years, or until 2047.

For FY 2023, the Lottery says those payments totaled $1.17 billion.

That is the sixth year in a row the Lottery has contributed more than $1 billion into the pension fund.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman

Luckiest Places To Buy Lottery Tickets These places have sold the most winning lottery tickets. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Top 21 fastest growing towns in New Jersey These 21 municipalities in New Jersey have seen their populations grow the most over the past decade. The figures are based on U.S. Census American Community Survey 5-year estimates for 2012 and 2022. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom