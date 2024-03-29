NJ’s lucky streak continues with more huge lottery winners

Two tickets matched all six numbers of Thursday night's Pick-6 drawing in New Jersey, and whoever bought them will split a $30 million jackpot.

The big news comes just days after someone in New Jersey matched all six Mega Millions lottery numbers for a $1.13 billion prize.

According to New Jersey Lottery, the Thursday night drawing of 13, 27, 32, 36, 37 and 43 was a match for two tickets.

One was sold at a Quick Chek along Route 23 in Butler (Morris County), and the other was sold on at a Wawa location along Route 33 in Freehold (Monmouth County).

The winners can each claim half of a $30 million annuity jackpot. That's the game's fourth largest jackpot ever.

The Pick-6 jackpot was last hit in September 2023, for a prize of $2.7 million.

On the same night, one lucky ticket matched all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 game, for a jackpot of $714,431. The ticket was sold at Good Luck Food Mart in Berlin (Camden County).

"I think it is safe to say that we are on a winning streak," said James Carey, executive director of the New Jersey Lottery.

Earlier this week, Monmouth County also recorded the biggest lottery win in New Jersey history.

The only ticket to match all the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday night was purchased at ShopRite Liquor in Neptune Township.

According to lottery staff, the winning ticket was not a "quick pick" — the winner specifically chose what would end up being the winning numbers.

