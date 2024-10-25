Honoring a fallen hero from Springfield, NJ Police Department

As we do every Friday, we recognize #BlueFriday as a way of recognizing, honoring, and celebrating the actions taken by our hero police officers.

Springfield, Union County Officer John Paul Patrick suffered a medical episode while on duty on October 6 and never recovered.

Officer Patrick was on the force for 17 years after graduating from Cape May County Police Academy. From 2018 through 2021, he was assigned as an Investigator within the Investigative Division. He worked on investigations involving cybercrime and fraud and achieved the status of a Certified Fraud Examiner.

According to the Springfield Police Department Facebook post, he became an instructor in Ballistic Shield, Defensive Tactics, and BLS, as well as being a Field Training Officer. He was one of the newest members of Springfield's ARRIVE team.

On October 22, 2024, Officer John Paul Patrick was posthumously promoted to the rank of Detective. He leaves behind his wife and 2 young kids.

Officer John Paul Patrick End of Watch October 22, 2024.

