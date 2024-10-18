Clinton, NJ officer and fire chief save elderly woman from house fire

Every one of us who has elderly parents has worried at one point or another for their safety when they are living on their own. I'm sure that the concern for safety is also shared by your elderly family members as they worry about not being as able, quick, and strong to avoid a crisis.

Earlier this month a 90-year-old woman was rescued from her home in Clinton after it caught fire. Police got a call at 3 p.m. that day and Officer Michael Malanga and Fire Chief Jeff Hedden approached the front door of the home and could hear the woman yelling for help.

Once they entered the home, they were able to locate the woman inside her bathroom surrounded by heavy smoke and flames. Chief Hedden was able to pull her out of the area and Officer Malanga carried her out of the house to the nearby ambulance while the Chief attempted to extinguish the fire.

The woman was taken to the hospital but her condition is unknown. Officer Malanga was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center and was treated for smoke inhalation and later released.

We're praying for the woman as she recovers in a local hospital. Happy she had the ability to retreat to the bathroom as the flames and smoke engulfed the home. And thankful that there are heroes like Officer Michael Malanga and Chief Jeff Hedden who are ready, willing, and able to risk their own safety and life in order to help your relative.

Blue Friday is brought to you by our good friends at VCSsoftware.com

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈