Seriously? Study says this is NJ’s favorite Halloween candy

Halloween is quickly approaching, so hopefully, you have your candy already picked out for the trick-or-treaters coming up to your door. God knows it’s been on sale since mid-summer, am I right?

But did you get - what is apparently - New Jersey’s favorite Halloween treats?

Canva Canva loading...

A study was done by Holiday Calendar to find the favorite sweets for each state, and I’m floored by what turns out to be number one for the Garden State. Maybe this is a party of one. Maybe you’ll agree wholeheartedly with these results.

They conducted a survey of 3,500 people across the country to reach their answers.

These are New Jersey’s top five favorite Halloween candies

Sour Patch Kids - amazon.com Sour Patch Kids - amazon.com loading...

5️⃣ Sour Patch Kids

Starburst - amazon.com Starburst - amazon.com loading...

4️⃣ Starburst

Kit Kats - amazon.com Kit Kats - amazon.com loading...

3️⃣ Kit Kats

M&M’s - amazon.com M&M’s - amazon.com loading...

2️⃣ M&M’s

Skittles - amazon.com Skittles - amazon.com loading...

1️⃣ Skittles

I’m sorry… Skittles?

Skittles was the favorite of 22 states. No shade, they have their place, but is there any way that they’re number one?

For that matter, how did Starburst and Sour Patch Kids worm their way into the top 5? They’re fine. But that’s all they are.

And Skittles? Number one? Please.

Man looking at mobile phone with confused expression m-imagephotography loading...

They even beat out the Jersey native M&M’s; those turned out to be the favorite of our neighbors in Pennsylvania. This is an outrage! I demand a recount!

Was there a hanging Chad involved in this voting? Or, in this case, a hanging candy dot off one of those paper strips?

At least it was Skittles and not that old candy abomination. Or candy corn. Still, I’m doubtful.

Trunk or Treat Rick Lundskow loading...

According to the study, Snickers was the favorite of nine states.

I can’t believe that New Jersey showed no love for the Reeses Peanut Butter Cup. It was, however, the favorite of four states in the nation.

Reese's NCAA March Madness AP loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

