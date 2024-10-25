Seriously? Study says this is NJ’s favorite Halloween candy
Halloween is quickly approaching, so hopefully, you have your candy already picked out for the trick-or-treaters coming up to your door. God knows it’s been on sale since mid-summer, am I right?
But did you get - what is apparently - New Jersey’s favorite Halloween treats?
A study was done by Holiday Calendar to find the favorite sweets for each state, and I’m floored by what turns out to be number one for the Garden State. Maybe this is a party of one. Maybe you’ll agree wholeheartedly with these results.
They conducted a survey of 3,500 people across the country to reach their answers.
These are New Jersey’s top five favorite Halloween candies
5️⃣ Sour Patch Kids
4️⃣ Starburst
3️⃣ Kit Kats
2️⃣ M&M’s
1️⃣ Skittles
I’m sorry… Skittles?
Skittles was the favorite of 22 states. No shade, they have their place, but is there any way that they’re number one?
For that matter, how did Starburst and Sour Patch Kids worm their way into the top 5? They’re fine. But that’s all they are.
And Skittles? Number one? Please.
They even beat out the Jersey native M&M’s; those turned out to be the favorite of our neighbors in Pennsylvania. This is an outrage! I demand a recount!
Was there a hanging Chad involved in this voting? Or, in this case, a hanging candy dot off one of those paper strips?
At least it was Skittles and not that old candy abomination. Or candy corn. Still, I’m doubtful.
According to the study, Snickers was the favorite of nine states.
I can’t believe that New Jersey showed no love for the Reeses Peanut Butter Cup. It was, however, the favorite of four states in the nation.
New Jersey's Halloween decorations
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore
The Best Horror Movie From Every Year
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci
LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.