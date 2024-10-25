These places were voted the best pasta in New Jersey

Who doesn't love a great pasta meal?

Spadea's cheesy pasta sauce Spadea's cheesy pasta sauce loading...

If you're like me, you can appreciate the simplicity of flour and water. Many versions include eggs, salt, and olive oil, and whichever recipe you choose, it's a simple delicacy.

That said, as simple as it is, it takes patience and care to get it right.

Over the past few years, we've had the pleasure of trying the pasta creations at some of New Jersey's best eateries.

Here's a gallery of some of the best we've had.

Best Pasta in New Jersey Here are the recommendations from residents. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

Spadea's Sunday Gravy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈