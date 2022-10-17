The top 5 restaurants in NJ to get the best pasta

With the craze that has gripped dieters for the past decade to avoid carbs, many people are eating way less pasta.

If you look at the rise in certain health conditions in the U.S., it does make sense.

If you are interested in learning more about the problem with wheat grown in the U.S., you gotta read "Wheat Belly."

Written by a doctor, the book explores what the process of growing hybridized wheat in the U.S. has done to the food you are consuming. Based on what I learned from this book and other medical sources, I changed my diet and now try to enjoy my favorite dish with either protein pasta or pasta made with ancient grains.

So if I'm heading out to enjoy a great Italian meal there are a few places that certainly stand above the crowd.

Here are a few of the top pasta restaurants in New Jersey. If you want to add your restaurant to the list, hit us up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app!

Il Nido - Marlboro, NJ

Ama - Hillsborough, NJ

Semolina - Red Bank, NJ

Fiorino - Summit, NJ

Anjelica's Restaurant - Sea Bright, NJ

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...