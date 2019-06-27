How to make delicious summer pasta salad

If you like pesto, you will love this zesty Italian style pasta salad to bring to your next cookout or make at home for you and your family. It should take about 30 minutes start to finish and the taste is well worth the time.

INGREDIENTS:

2 grilled chicken breasts (cubed)

1/2 cup pesto sauce (homemade - c'mon, it's easy)

1/2 cup diced fresh tomatoes

1/4 diced red onion

1/4 sliced pitted Kalamata olives

1 cup of cooked pasta (penne or rotini)

1/8 cup toasted pine nuts

splash of white wine vinegar

