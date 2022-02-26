Make Craig Allen’s Old Fashioned Potato Soup

After "Freezin' For A Reason" with Big Joe, and the Special Olympics New Jersey...

Polar Bear Plungers (and non-plungers alike) need something warm and hearty.

This (relatively easy) homemade potato soup fits the bill.

Here's MOST of what you'll need. (Craig Allen photo) Here's MOST of what you'll need. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

4 medium baking potatoes

2 T butter

1 small onion

3 C milk

a pinch of celery salt

1/4 t salt

a pinch of cayenne pepper

1 T minced parsley.

************

Let's get started:

As you can see (above), I already had the potatoes peeled.

4 potatoes, peeled and cut in small "bites." (Craig Allen photo). 4 potatoes, peeled and cut into small "bites." (Craig Allen photo). loading...

The above photo shows the yield for 4 potatoes...

From here on, please note that I DOUBLED the recipe, as I wanted it to feed the family for more than 1 meal.

So, I peeled and cut 4 more "spuds"...

Boil the potatoes til tender. (Craig Allen photo) Boil the potatoes till tender. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

...and started the boiling process.

Then...

Onion "chunks." (Craig Allen photo) Onion "chunks." (Craig Allen photo) loading...

I grabbed that BIG "small" onion (I like onions), and cut it into small "chunks"...

More chopping...less crying. (Craig Allen photo) More chopping...less crying. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

...and used my electric chopper. It cuts down on the "waterworks."

With the potatoes still boiling...

Keep stirring the onions and butter over medium heat. (Craig Allen photo) Keep stirring the onions and butter over medium heat. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

The onions went into a skillet with the butter.

The onions after about 5 minutes. (Craig Allen photo) The onions after about 5 minutes. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

Cook the onions till they are soft. Then, set the pan aside.

When they look ready...

8 potatoes, drained. Remember, I'm doubling everything. (Craig Allen photo) 8 potatoes, drained. Remember, I'm doubling everything. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

...drain the potatoes.

And, mash the potatoes, while they are still...

Steamy. I'm getting a "potato facial." (Craig Allen photo) Steamy. I'm getting a "potato facial." (Craig Allen photo) loading...

...warm.

Yup...still mashing. (Craig Allen photo) Yup...still mashing. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

I'm doing all this mashing, in my original BIG cooking pot...so, no need to return the mashed potatoes to the pot, before...

"Got MILK?" (Craig Allen photo) "Got MILK?" (Craig Allen photo) loading...

...adding the "moo juice."...

Scrape the pan well. (Craig Allen photo) Scrape the pan well. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

...the warm onions in butter...

I see the cayenne...it looks like a lot, but my cayenne isn't "strong." (Craig Allen photo) I see the cayenne...it looks like a lot, but my cayenne isn't "strong." (Craig Allen photo) loading...

...the celery salt (I didn't have any, and wasn't going to the store), salt, and cayenne pepper.

Cook your potato soup over medium heat...STIR FREQUENTLY, till it's smooth and steaming.

Don't let the soup boil, or it will curdle.

After a few minutes of cooking and stirring, I decided to add another step...I wasn't happy with the consistency. I wanted it "mostly smooth."

So, I took out my hand mixer (or "puree wand" if you prefer)...and:

"Smoooooooth." (Craig Allen photo) "Smoooooooth." (Craig Allen photo) loading...

Lastly:

Just a bit 'o the green. (Craig Allen photo) Just a bit 'o the green. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

I stirred in the parsley.

As in all soups, let your potato soup cool a bit, before serving.

Don't worry that you've added too much milk, this potato soup thickens, as it cools.

Just what you need on a late February afternoon or evening. (Craig Allen photo) Just what you need on a late February afternoon or evening. (Craig Allen photo) loading...

I suggest you serve this delicious, warm, and hearty soup with some crackers...and garnish it with shredded cheese (unless you're lactose intolerant).

ENJOY.

Top 25 States That Drink The Most Beer