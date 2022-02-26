Make Craig Allen’s Old Fashioned Potato Soup
After "Freezin' For A Reason" with Big Joe, and the Special Olympics New Jersey...
Polar Bear Plungers (and non-plungers alike) need something warm and hearty.
This (relatively easy) homemade potato soup fits the bill.
4 medium baking potatoes
2 T butter
1 small onion
3 C milk
a pinch of celery salt
1/4 t salt
a pinch of cayenne pepper
1 T minced parsley.
Let's get started:
As you can see (above), I already had the potatoes peeled.
The above photo shows the yield for 4 potatoes...
From here on, please note that I DOUBLED the recipe, as I wanted it to feed the family for more than 1 meal.
So, I peeled and cut 4 more "spuds"...
...and started the boiling process.
Then...
I grabbed that BIG "small" onion (I like onions), and cut it into small "chunks"...
...and used my electric chopper. It cuts down on the "waterworks."
With the potatoes still boiling...
The onions went into a skillet with the butter.
Cook the onions till they are soft. Then, set the pan aside.
When they look ready...
...drain the potatoes.
And, mash the potatoes, while they are still...
...warm.
I'm doing all this mashing, in my original BIG cooking pot...so, no need to return the mashed potatoes to the pot, before...
...adding the "moo juice."...
...the warm onions in butter...
...the celery salt (I didn't have any, and wasn't going to the store), salt, and cayenne pepper.
Cook your potato soup over medium heat...STIR FREQUENTLY, till it's smooth and steaming.
Don't let the soup boil, or it will curdle.
After a few minutes of cooking and stirring, I decided to add another step...I wasn't happy with the consistency. I wanted it "mostly smooth."
So, I took out my hand mixer (or "puree wand" if you prefer)...and:
Lastly:
I stirred in the parsley.
As in all soups, let your potato soup cool a bit, before serving.
Don't worry that you've added too much milk, this potato soup thickens, as it cools.
I suggest you serve this delicious, warm, and hearty soup with some crackers...and garnish it with shredded cheese (unless you're lactose intolerant).
ENJOY.