Fruit Squares dessert

Here's an easy dessert that will be a favorite with your family, too.

Back in the '90s, at the radio station in Philadelphia, from time to time we'd have a staff lunch, where everyone would bring something. Once, I made these "fruit squares."

They were a huge hit. From then on, I'd be asked: "Are you bringing that great apple thing that you make?"

Now, you can make it, too. And, you don't have to limit yourself to apple.

1 C shortening (melted butter is better)

2 C sugar

3 C flour

4 eggs

2 t vanilla

1 can pie (apple, cherry etc.) filling (Note: I make mine with 2 cans of fruit).

Cream shortening (or melted butter).

Add sugar.

Add eggs, one at a time.

Add vanilla, flour (Note: the batter is heavy).

Grease 9x13 pan.

Pour 3/4 batter in pan.

Pour fruit filling over all (this time, I'm using strawberry).

(NOTE: when making with apple filling, I add/stir in some cinnamon and sugar to taste. The canned apple filling is rather bland if you do not "doctor" it a bit).

Drop rest of batter on top of fruit filling, by the spoonful.

Sprinkle sugar over all.

Bake at 350 degrees, for 55 minutes.

This "fruit squares" recipe has been in my family for years. A family favorite.

Here's the backstory: One year, my mom wanted a new dessert for a social occasion, so she sent a note into school with my sister, asking her 2nd grade teacher if she had a dessert recipe that she would be willing to share.

Now, I'm sharing it with you.

Enjoy.