Does NJ want to be lazy? What national poll suggests

You can't get more timely than this. Arriving just in time for National Lazy Day on August 10 is a survey about... well... being lazy.

Forget about moving quickly as this is all about taking your time and going nice and slow. And let's be real, who wouldn't be up for a day like that?

Now, to be clear, this is a national survey we're talking about. That means it's taking a snapshot of Americans all across the country, not just New Jersey.

But it doesn't mean we don't represent in this, either. Past surveys have specifically found the great state of New Jersey to be lazy, so these results could very well be right up our alley.

Lazy guy flung all over the couch Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

According to a recent survey, the average American needs a total of around 60 lazy days per year. That's essentially a day where we take it slow and easy with time to ourselves.

That might seem like a lot, but it really isn't. Remember, there are 52 weeks in a year. That means there are, on average, 52 Saturdays and 52 Sundays, give or take.

That means at least one day every weekend can be designated as a lazy day, with the remaining eight to be either distributed throughout the year or in one straight stretch like a vacation.

It does sound quite relaxing, but is it really enough? This is one area I say New Jersey deserves more. Not because we're extra lazy, but because we bust our butts probably more than anyone else in the country.

megaflopp megaflopp loading...

As for what lazy day activities are? According to the New York Post, "the average person spends two hours lying in bed, an hour eating, three hours binge-watching movies and TV, an hour reading and two hours scrolling." That's some serious downtime.

And if you're the kind of person who likes to keep lazy days to themselves, you're not alone. 72% of those surveyed fall into that camp.

As for the most preferred lazy day? It should come as no surprise that it happens to fall on the weekend. Sunday at 39% by far is the most popular day for lazy warriors, followed by Saturday at 27%.

Maksim Pasko Maksim Pasko loading...

What surprised me was where Tuesday fell. I would've thought a random weekday might be high on the list, but as it turns out, it's not. Tuesday, a day I consider an ultimate lazy day, was only at 5%, making it the least popular day for people wanting to be lazy.

According to reporting by the New York Post, "The study revealed the top feelings that prompt Americans to take lazy days are low mood and energy (55%), burnout (39%) and feeling overwhelmed by responsibilities (34%)." All those reasons are certainly applicable to New Jersey.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.