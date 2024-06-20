The Asbury Park Boardwalk Just Got A Little Sweeter

Friends always laugh at me when I order pancakes as a dessert. I will ask for the little silver dollar pancakes and dip them like chips into maple syrup. Obviously, I'm not the only one who feels this way!

There is a new cafe that opened up right on the boardwalk in Asbury Park called Buttermee serving mini pancakes! You could get a short stack, full stack or brunch box that feeds 3-4 people charcuterie style. There are signature dishes to choose from or you could create your own from a myriad of flavors. You even have a choice of regular or gluten-free batter. Who wants to eat thick pancakes on a hot day at the beach, right? Wrong, these little batter discs of love are light and fluffy.

My favorite is the Classic Nutella which comes with strawberries or bananas, I get the bananas because they are always perfectly ripe and fresh. They have coffee options and homemade drinks to sip while enjoying the yummy goodness as well.

Buttermee Pancakes' Owner, Shania, founded her company with the intent to positively impact the wellness of the world around us and all individuals that come in contact with their brand including employees and customers. Buttermee Pancakes also donates 10% of all proceeds to organizations that provide free mental health resources to the community.

You can indulge in delicious food, made with quality ingredients all while contributing to making a huge crisis in our country better. Oh and did I mention you could eat these on the beach? Be careful though, the seagulls are onto this delicious new mini pancake treat!