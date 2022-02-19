Craig’s Chicken & Stuffing bake

As one of my (radio) General Managers once said with amazement:
"You do radio shows...and cook, too?"
He was not being sarcastic.
My response was something like: "Well, yeah. I like to eat."
Here is another one of my "made up on the spot" meals.
It's great when they are easy...and make enough leftovers for another meal.
Let's get started:
Grab the chicken, and a sharp knife, and start slicing and dicing...
You can make quick work of this...
Drop the chicken into...
...a lightly oiled warm skillet.
While cooking the chicken, prepare one box of stuffing as directed on the box (1&1/2 C hot water, 4 T butter. Microwave on HIGH 5-6 minutes)
Press the stuffing into a lightly oiled...
...9x13 Pyrex pan.
There is just enough stuffing to cover the bottom of the Pyrex.
Got cheese? YUP.
Sprinkle the fully-cooked chicken, evenly...
...over the stuffing and cheese. YUM.
Remember the BBQ sauce in the picture at the top of the page?
Put as much BBQ sauce overall, as you'd like.
Then, sprinkle the rest...
...of your shredded mozzarella cheese (8oz) over top of all.
Looks good, right?
Put in a pre-heated oven at 350, for 25 minutes.
ENJOY.
