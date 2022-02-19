Craig’s Chicken & Stuffing bake

As one of my (radio) General Managers once said with amazement:

"You do radio shows...and cook, too?"

He was not being sarcastic.

My response was something like: "Well, yeah. I like to eat."

Here is another one of my "made up on the spot" meals.

It's great when they are easy...and make enough leftovers for another meal.

Let's get started:

Here is most of what you will need.

Grab the chicken, and a sharp knife, and start slicing and dicing...

Slice the chicken into small pieces.

You can make quick work of this...

2 chicken breasts cut into small pieces.

Drop the chicken into...

Cooking.

...a lightly oiled warm skillet.

All done. Lightly salt and pepper the chicken, if desired.

While cooking the chicken, prepare one box of stuffing as directed on the box (1&1/2 C hot water, 4 T butter. Microwave on HIGH 5-6 minutes)

I prepared the stuffing in the microwave.

Press the stuffing into a lightly oiled...

1 box of prepared stuffing, in the Pyrex.

...9x13 Pyrex pan.

Press stuffing evenly, into the pan.

There is just enough stuffing to cover the bottom of the Pyrex.

Got cheese? YUP.

Sprinkle some mozzarella cheese over the stuffing.

Sprinkle the fully-cooked chicken, evenly...

Just look at all that chicken.

...over the stuffing and cheese. YUM.

Remember the BBQ sauce in the picture at the top of the page?

Your favorite BBQ sauce adds another level of flavor.

Put as much BBQ sauce overall, as you'd like.

Then, sprinkle the rest...

More cheese, please.

...of your shredded mozzarella cheese (8oz) over top of all.

An "overview" before everything goes into the oven.

Looks good, right?

It's just about done...in the oven.

Put in a pre-heated oven at 350, for 25 minutes.

Done.

ENJOY.

It's YUMMY.

