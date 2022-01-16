The perfect comfort meal for a classic nor’easter in NJ, according to my sons

It's that time of year in New Jersey where winter storms become common play. But just because we call them winter storms, it doesn't necessarily mean snow.

In fact, many of New Jersey's winter storms often equate to rain for the vast majority of us. And for those that don't like the snow, this type of precipitation is more than welcomed.

Nor'easters are one of the more common types of winter storms we get here. And although they usually result in some coastal impacts, snow is not always a guarantee.

That got me thinking about what the best comfort meal is to enjoy in New Jersey during a nor'easter. Whether we get snow, ice, or rain, the weather is usually miserable for a decent period of time.

Powerful Noreaster Possible 20170311 2 loading...

And it's not just miserable for us. If you have children at home, they can get a little stir-crazy as well. But there are always those comfort meals as a go-to, so I decided to ask my sons what they found as the perfect nor'easter food to enjoy.

MarianVejcik MarianVejcik loading...

Before I get into their answers, let me first share what I thought one of them was going to say. Being they're both 6, I expected to hear hot chocolate, but that wasn't even a thought in their minds.

Cups of hot cocoa Jaren Wicklund loading...

In fact, they were very quick with their answers. And to be honest? They had two very Jersey answers. So let's get into it and see what they said.

(Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Owen's pick

When asked this question, my son Owen gave what I think is the classic answer. He said hot soup.

Magone Magone loading...

And how appropriate is that for a winter storm in New Jersey? Not only is hot soup perfect for almost every cold winter day, but we can also enjoy that cup or bowl courtesy of Campbells.

Campbell Soup Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Third Quarter Earnings Getty Images loading...

Yep, what a better way to enjoy tomato soup than from a company with Jersey roots. I fully endorse Owen's choice.

Jake's pick

Jake's answer threw me a bit of a curveball at first. Without hesitation, he said the perfect food for a nor'easter was hot pizza.

Rob Sullivan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Rob Sullivan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

And how much more Jersey than that can you get? A hot pie from your local Jersey pizzeria on a cold, miserable day, sounds just right.

Not to mention, we have some of the best pizza in the country, so not calling this a Jersey staple would be an understatement.

Screengrab: YouTube, One Bite Page Reviews Screengrab: YouTube, One Bite Page Reviews loading...

The only thing that would make this better is to have both of their favorites together. Think about it. A slice of pizza from your local Jersey pizza shop paired with a hot bowl of soup. Now that sounds like a winning combination.

turkey gumbo soup adlifemarketing, ThinkStock loading...

Since they both shared their favorites, let's put it to a vote and see what you think. Sound out below and let us know which meal sounds perfect to you during a classic Jersey nor'easter.

