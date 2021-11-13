Craig’s Crockpot Sausage, Potatoes, Onions (and more) meal

As winter is settling in, I think that it's time for some warm comfort food.

This is another one of those recipes I came up with, in the Philly radio years when I would look at what I had on hand and go from there. (Click here for my homemade biscuit crust pizza)

This hearty, all-in-one meal, is easy to make...and then it goes in the crockpot for 5 to 6 hours.

So, start making this easy meal early, then move on through your day, and dinner is ready at mealtime.

Not exactly "set it and forget it," but it's close.

Here's most of what you'll need. (Craig Allen photo)

So, let's get started...

Start peeling. (Craig Allen photo)

Peel 4 potatoes...you can leave the skins on if you want. It saves time (peeling the potatoes makes for a nicer picture).

Cut up (dice) the potatoes. (Craig Allen photo)

Small potato "pieces" cook all the way through, easier...

Dump 'em in the crockpot. (Craig Allen photo)

...and are already bite-sized.

Dice 3 onions. (Craig Allen photo)

Just like the potatoes, slice the onions...and try not to cry...too much.

Then...

Lots of onions with lots of potatoes. (Craig Allen photo)

...dump them in the crockpot.

Remember the package of sausage?

I'm using all 6 sausage links. (Craig Allen photo)

Remove the sausage casing, and you'll have little "chunks" of sausage.

It's in there. (Craig Allen photo)

This time, I used turkey sausage. You can use "regular" sausage. If you like a little heat (and I do), opt for "hot" sausage (versus mild).

Pour 2 cans...

Add the broth...the wet stuff. (Craig Allen photo)

...of chicken stock over all.

Stir, stir, stir. (Craig Allen photo)

Give it a good stir...add a little salt and pepper (and season salt, if desired)...and stir again, before putting on the lid.

Set it...

You can go for 6 hours if you have the time to spare before being hungry. (Craig Allen photo)

...and (almost) forget it (for a few hours).

It's s-l-o-w cooking...about 3 hours in. (Craig Allen photo)

Your kitchen will start smelling really good.

With about an hour of cooking time remaining, take the lid off the crockpot, and...

Rice is...nice. An unexpected "secret" ingredient. (Craig Allen photo)

...(quickly) add 2 to 3 handfuls of uncooked rice. Give it a good stir, and put the crockpot lid back on (do it fast, so you don't lose all your built-up crockpot heat).

The uncooked rice will absorb most of the liquid.

Without adding the rice, you will have a bowl of warm sausage, potatoes, and onion...soup (and while that's fine, it's not what I want).

5+ hours after setting the clock (cook time) on the crockpot...

It's...done. (Craig Allen photo)

...it's time to "plate it."

In this case, I suggest that you use a...

Let your meal cool just a bit...then, ENJOY. (Craig Allen photo)

...bowl.

Enjoy your hearty, easy, all-in-one dinner.

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner