It seems that New Jersey just can't break this cold and snowy pattern. Quite different from past winters, for sure.

January 2025 has been relentless. Now granted, we still have February and March to get through, if this trend continues we won't get a break until Spring finally gets here.

It also dawned on me recently that my two sons haven't experienced a true winter in New Jersey since they were born. My twin boys are now 9 years old and this is the first January I can recall being consistently cold.

Yes, we've had cold days in the past, but not like this. Heck, the past two Januarys had Peeper Frogs out before the month ended.

Because it's been constantly cold and snowy, it inspired me to ask my audience during my Sunday morning show about their favorite cold and snowy weather foods to help warm them up.

I first opened it up by asking a trivia question but then got your opinions on your thoughts. And I have to tell you, you've given me a lot of great suggestions.

In fact, I think we're all helping each other out with some great food, soup, and beverage options to help beat the cold weather. Here are the top suggestions for New Jersey, as told by you.

The best NJ foods and soups for cold, snowy weather Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey foods for cold and snow weather Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Did we miss any?

One of my favorite items mentioned above is the English muffin pizzas. I used to make those all the time when it got cold, but haven't in recent years. Thanks to that listener, I'm going to revive that tradition with my kids (I honestly forgot all about it).

If you have any soups, foods, or beverages you'd like to add to the list, feel free to share in the comments. I promise you, Spring will get here eventually.

