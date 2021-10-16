Make Craig Allen’s Biscuit Crust Pizza

I was done with my Sunday afternoon shift, back in the Philly radio days, in the '90s.

Your author ROCKIN' the Philly airwaves in the '90s. (Craig Allen photo archives)

Heading home, I wanted pizza.

More than a slice or two...but not a whole pie. Plus, a whole pie was "spendy."

When was the last time that you saw one of these? (Craig Allen photo)

Yeah, money was tight.

So, I stopped at the grocery store.

As I walked up and down the frozen pizza aisle, I knew that was not what I wanted.

Now what? IMPROVISE.

And, this is the recipe that I am going to share with you.

Most of what you'll need. (Craig Allen photo)

I grabbed a bag of shredded mozzarella...a 14 oz can of tomato sauce...and a bag of pre-sliced pepperoni.

I didn't want to take the time to make the crust, and a "bag" of pre-made dough was more than I needed for my fast and easy dinner-for-one.

Suddenly it hit me: grab a tube...

Wait til you get home, to open the biscuit tube. (Craig Allen photo)

...of homestyle biscuits.

Ready?

Let's Make 'N' Bake...it's EASY:

Lightly oil a 9 X 13 Pyrex, so that the biscuits won't stick to the bottom of the "pan."

One tube of biscuits. (Craig Allen photo)

Evenly place the biscuits.

HINT: If you've just taken the tube out of the refrigerator, you might want to let the biscuits warm a bit, as that will make it easier to perform the next step...

Use your fingers to spread and flatten the dough. (Craig Allen photo)

Flatten the biscuits...turn them into a single piece of dough.

Then, I put the "dough" in a 350 oven for 5 minutes...

The biscuits dough, after 5 minutes in the oven. (Craig Allen photo)

...to let the dough further warm, and come together.

While the dough is in the oven, pour the tomato sauce into a small bowl...

Getting the sauce ready for more flavor. (Craig Allen photo)

...and add salt and pepper to taste. You might want to add some crushed red pepper if you want your pizza sauce "hot.".

I LOVE pepperoni...so, I put a layer of pepperoni over the warm dough.

The first layer of pepperoni. YUM. (Craig Allen photo)

This has the added benefit of covering any breaks in the dough, where the sauce might drip through, and burn on the bottom of the glass pan.

Sauce it. (Craig Allen photo)

Pour the sauce overall...

As "Heart" would say: "Even It Up." (Craig Allen photo)

You may want to use the back of a spoon, to spread the sauce.

Got cheese?

Cheese it. (Craig Allen photo)

Don't stop now...

More is good. (Craig Allen photo)

Remember that bag of sliced pepperoni?

Nice even rows of pepperoni. (Craig Allen photo)

Looks good, right?

Then...

Too much? (Craig Allen photo)

...I lost my mind.

I did say that I LOVE pepperoni. And, it's my recipe.

"Like, totally."

It's in there...getting some "lovin' from the oven." (Craig Allen photo)

Bake at 350, for approximately 30 minutes.

YUMMY. (Craig Allen photo)

Let your "Biscuit Crust Pizza" cool for a few minutes before serving, as the sauce is hot and bubbly.

Enjoy. (Craig Allen photo)

My pizza is different from Dennis' homemade pizza...try his, too.

...or, you can always order out.