Make Craig Allen’s Biscuit Crust Pizza
I was done with my Sunday afternoon shift, back in the Philly radio days, in the '90s.
Heading home, I wanted pizza.
More than a slice or two...but not a whole pie. Plus, a whole pie was "spendy."
Yeah, money was tight.
So, I stopped at the grocery store.
As I walked up and down the frozen pizza aisle, I knew that was not what I wanted.
Now what? IMPROVISE.
And, this is the recipe that I am going to share with you.
I grabbed a bag of shredded mozzarella...a 14 oz can of tomato sauce...and a bag of pre-sliced pepperoni.
I didn't want to take the time to make the crust, and a "bag" of pre-made dough was more than I needed for my fast and easy dinner-for-one.
Suddenly it hit me: grab a tube...
...of homestyle biscuits.
Ready?
Let's Make 'N' Bake...it's EASY:
Lightly oil a 9 X 13 Pyrex, so that the biscuits won't stick to the bottom of the "pan."
Evenly place the biscuits.
HINT: If you've just taken the tube out of the refrigerator, you might want to let the biscuits warm a bit, as that will make it easier to perform the next step...
Flatten the biscuits...turn them into a single piece of dough.
Then, I put the "dough" in a 350 oven for 5 minutes...
...to let the dough further warm, and come together.
While the dough is in the oven, pour the tomato sauce into a small bowl...
...and add salt and pepper to taste. You might want to add some crushed red pepper if you want your pizza sauce "hot.".
I LOVE pepperoni...so, I put a layer of pepperoni over the warm dough.
This has the added benefit of covering any breaks in the dough, where the sauce might drip through, and burn on the bottom of the glass pan.
Pour the sauce overall...
You may want to use the back of a spoon, to spread the sauce.
Got cheese?
Don't stop now...
Remember that bag of sliced pepperoni?
Looks good, right?
Then...
...I lost my mind.
I did say that I LOVE pepperoni. And, it's my recipe.
"Like, totally."
Bake at 350, for approximately 30 minutes.
Let your "Biscuit Crust Pizza" cool for a few minutes before serving, as the sauce is hot and bubbly.
My pizza is different from Dennis' homemade pizza...try his, too.
Dennis Malloy's easy, delicious homemade Jersey fresh pizza
...or, you can always order out.
New Jersey picks their favorite pizza places