Quick and easy stuffed pepper appetizer

When most people think of stuffed peppers, they imagine a big ole bell pepper stuffed with ground beef and rice and some tomato sauce on top. These ain't them. You may have seen these in an Italian restaurant as "stuffed long hots." Those are long hot peppers or cayenne peppers stuffed with prosciutto and some kind of cheese.

I love hot peppers, but those long hots are so hot you can hardly enjoy the appetizer. So, enter the "frying pepper" or cubanelle. You can add hot pepper flake to the recipe for a little more kick, but you get to enjoy the flavor of the dish without scorching your taste buds. These are easy to do and my family and friends love them!

