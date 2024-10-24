Man charged with robbing Bank of America branch in Wall, NJ

WALL — A Monmouth County man was arrested and charged in connection to a Wall Township bank robbery, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor's say Wall Township resident Jeffrey L. Kniffin, 50, was charged with first-degree armed robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree possession of hollow point bullets.

Kniffin is accused of robbing a Bank of America branch on Route 35 on Wednesday at about 3:24 p.m., fleeing the scene with what officials said is a "large amount of cash in excess of $5,000."

Officials said he entered the bank donning glasses, a baseball hat, mask, a black hoodie, and gloves. Kniffin is also accused of waving a gun.

An off-duty Wall Township cop was driving nearby when he was made aware of the crime. Officials said as he neared the bank, he saw a man that lined up with the description of the suspect riding on a bike. The officer followed the suspect before apprehending him in the front of Kniffin’s residence on M Street.

Kniffin was taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. He is being held there pending his first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ's wealthiest ZIP codes in 2024 These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey, based on the median sale prices of homes, according to PropertyShark. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia