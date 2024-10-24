Man charged with robbing Bank of America branch in Wall, NJ
WALL — A Monmouth County man was arrested and charged in connection to a Wall Township bank robbery, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Prosecutor's say Wall Township resident Jeffrey L. Kniffin, 50, was charged with first-degree armed robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree possession of hollow point bullets.
Kniffin is accused of robbing a Bank of America branch on Route 35 on Wednesday at about 3:24 p.m., fleeing the scene with what officials said is a "large amount of cash in excess of $5,000."
Officials said he entered the bank donning glasses, a baseball hat, mask, a black hoodie, and gloves. Kniffin is also accused of waving a gun.
An off-duty Wall Township cop was driving nearby when he was made aware of the crime. Officials said as he neared the bank, he saw a man that lined up with the description of the suspect riding on a bike. The officer followed the suspect before apprehending him in the front of Kniffin’s residence on M Street.
Kniffin was taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. He is being held there pending his first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court.
