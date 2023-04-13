Can I still use my grill? – NJ imposes fire restrictions

🔥 More than a dozen forest and brush fires have sparked up in less than a week

🔥 New Jersey has imposed tough new fire restrictions

🔥 What does that mean for your BBQ or fire pit?

After more than a dozen forest and brush fires broke out across New Jersey over the last week, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service announced tougher restrictions on outdoor burning.

The dangers of forest and brush fires remains 'very high.' The state uses a five-tiered fire danger rating system. "Extreme" danger is the highest rating. 'Very high' is the second highest rating.

The state also uses a three-tiered system of fire burning restrictions. The state is currently under "stage 2.'

What does that mean?

Generally, all fires in wooded areas are now prohibited, except in specific circumstances.

Can I use my grill?

Yes.

An elevated charcoal or electric grill can be used, but take note of your surroundings and make sure there are no other combustible materials around.

Do not leave hot coals unattended.

Can I use my outdoor fire pit?

Maybe.

Open burning on the ground is prohibited.

According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protections, fires in wooded areas are prohibited "unless in an elevated prepared fireplace."

An elevated prepared fireplace must meet the following criteria:

🔴 Constructed of steel, stone, brick or concrete

🔴 Elevated at least one foot above the ground

🔴 Surrounded by a mineral soil radius no less than ten feet

Can I burn leaves, grass or trash?

No.

It is a violation of the New Jersey Uniform Fire Code to do open burning.

No open burning of any kind is allowed.

Can I have a bonfire?

Not likely.

Having a bonfire requires a permit, which is issued by the Forest Fire Service in cooperation with local firewardens.

Firewardens may place any restrictions or special conditions on burning that local conditions may warrant.

Given the elevated forest fire risk, permits may not be granted.

What if I do it anyway?

Chances are, you'll be arrested. You'll also be fined. A lot.

Violations may result in fines to $5,000 and reimbursement of costs associated with extinguishing the fire.

