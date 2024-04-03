NJ will become home of the largest pickleball facility in the Northeast

It’s a sport that is exploding in popularity with courts popping up everywhere; I’m talking about pickleball.

Now, what is being billed as the largest pickleball facility in the Northeast is planned for Robbinsville: the Robbinsville Pickle House will break ground at the former Robbinsville Fieldhouse later this spring.

According to TapInto.net, the 60,000-square-foot foot facility should be opening in the fall. The complex will house 20 pickleball courts, a restaurant, and a bar.

Mixed Doubles Pickleball Action - Smooth Backhand BHPix loading...

If you’re unfamiliar with pickleball, it’s played on a court similar in size to a badminton court, with a net that’s slightly lower than a tennis net. Players use solid paddles to hit a perforated plastic ball over the net.

The game can be played as singles or doubles and is known for its simple rules and easy-to-learn gameplay, making it accessible for players of all ages and skill level.

colorful action image of mixed doubled Pickleball match play BHPix loading...

The sport was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle, Washington, by three fathers looking to entertain their children during the summer.

Since then, it has grown in popularity, especially in the United States, where it’s recognized as one of the fastest-growing sports. By 2023, it was estimated to have over 4.8 million players.

BHPix BHPix loading...

According to a statement, The Pickle House is the brainchild of Christopher Vernon, founder of Mercer Management.

We’re thrilled to unveil The Pickle House later this year, a culmination of our dedication to providing top-tier facilities for athletes of all backgrounds,” said Vernon. “Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, The Pickle House welcomes you to experience pickleball like never before.

