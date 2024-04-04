Why are the lights on New Jersey police vehicles a solid blue?

🚨More NJ police vehicles have their lights on solid blue even when not on a call

A practice by New Jersey police vehicles is making some curious and others nervous about what it means.

Many officers are putting the light bar atop their patrol vehicles on solid blue when they are driving and not necessarily responding to a call. Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano, vice president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police tells New Jersey 101.5 there's nothing to be concerned about.

Newark police have been driving with solid lights for the past five or six years and the practice is spreading

"In the cities they're using it to show their community they're in the neighborhoods, they're trying to be highly visible to the citizens so people see them. It also serves as a crime deterrence as well. People are seeing police officers driving through neighborhoods. Hopefully they're less likely to commit crimes in those neighborhoods," Caggiano said.

Do drivers need to do anything?

The technology on vehicles has also changed to make it easier switch between solid and flashing lights.

"People shouldn't be concerned that if they just see the straight bar like that. They should look as a positive and look at it as a way to know that police officers are in their community," Caggiano said.

There's also no need to slow down for the solid blue light, according to Caggiano.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis told the city council in 2022 that visibility is a factor.

"Cruise lights can be seen without them flashing but they can actually be seen for a block away so individuals can say, ‘Oh there’s a police officer over there,'” Davis said.

