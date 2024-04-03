Driver dies in head-on with concrete mixer truck in Howell, NJ
🚨A woman's Maxda CX-5 drifted into the eastbound lanes of Route 33
🚨The SUV hit a cement mixing truck head-on
🚨Route 33 was closed in both directions for several hours
HOWELL — A woman died Tuesday morning after she drove into the path of an oncoming concrete mixer truck on Route 33.
Howell police Chief John Storrow said the 54-year-old woman from Ontario, Canada, was driving a Mazda CX-5 near West Renaissance Boulevard and went over the center line in a curve in the road. The head-on crash left both the truck and SUV with "significant, disabling damage," according to the chief.
The woman became trapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries at a hospital. An investigation is ongoing into why the woman’s vehicle drifted.
Frequent fatal crashes in Howell
Route 33 was closed for several hours following the crash.
It is the third fatal crash of 2024 in Howell Township, according to State Police records. The other two crashes were on Route 34. There were 7 fatal crashes in the Monmouth County township in 2023.
