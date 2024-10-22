Spooky! This is the most popular Halloween icon in New Jersey
It’s typical to debate scary movie villains in October, but have you ever wondered what are the favorite horror monsters of each state?
Think of ghosts, zombies, witches, werewolves, those types of ‘horror icons’ as CCW Safe put it in a recent study they put out.
By looking at Google Trends search data over the last year, CCW Safe was able to find the most popular Halloween icon of each state.
What is New Jersey’s favorite horror monster?
We’ll get to the Garden States in a second, but first, I need to point this one out because I find it so silly.
For reasons I don’t think I’ll ever understand, Virginia’s top pick is the Loch Ness Monster. I didn’t realize Nessie was a horror icon, but there was a movie made in 2023 called "The Loch Ness Horror!"
According to the reviews, it is decidedly not worth checking out, but it was still fun to learn about.
Residents of Connecticut are googling aliens, while Rhode Islanders are weary of ogres.
As for our neighbors in Pennsylvania? They tend to look up creepy clowns.
As for us in New Jersey, we are big fans of Frankenstein.
Yes, yes, fellow horror nerds, this is where we all point out “Actually, it would be ‘Frankenstein’s monster.’”
You can see the other states and their favorite monsters below.
Keep scrolling to check out New Jersey’s spooktacular decorations for 2024.
Happy Halloween, New Jersey!
