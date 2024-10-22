Spooky! This is the most popular Halloween icon in New Jersey

It’s typical to debate scary movie villains in October, but have you ever wondered what are the favorite horror monsters of each state?

Think of ghosts, zombies, witches, werewolves, those types of ‘horror icons’ as CCW Safe put it in a recent study they put out.

By looking at Google Trends search data over the last year, CCW Safe was able to find the most popular Halloween icon of each state.

2024 Asbury Park Zombie Walk Townsquare Media New Jersey loading...

What is New Jersey’s favorite horror monster?

We’ll get to the Garden States in a second, but first, I need to point this one out because I find it so silly.

For reasons I don’t think I’ll ever understand, Virginia’s top pick is the Loch Ness Monster. I didn’t realize Nessie was a horror icon, but there was a movie made in 2023 called "The Loch Ness Horror!"

According to the reviews, it is decidedly not worth checking out, but it was still fun to learn about.

Loch Ness Monster Getty Images loading...

Residents of Connecticut are googling aliens, while Rhode Islanders are weary of ogres.

Canva Canva loading...

As for our neighbors in Pennsylvania? They tend to look up creepy clowns.

2019 New York Comic Con - Day 1 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

As for us in New Jersey, we are big fans of Frankenstein.

Yes, yes, fellow horror nerds, this is where we all point out “Actually, it would be ‘Frankenstein’s monster.’”

Germany Frankenstein Castle AP loading...

You can see the other states and their favorite monsters below.

CCW Safe CCW Safe loading...

Keep scrolling to check out New Jersey’s spooktacular decorations for 2024.

Happy Halloween, New Jersey!

New Jersey's Halloween decorations NJ1015 asked New Jerseyans to send in picture of how they've decorated their homes for Halloween. Check out these spooktacular lawns! Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

If you’re looking for a sweet treat to make, take a look at these:

LOOK: 13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s 1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.