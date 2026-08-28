Actor Gary Sinise stepping up to help NJ’s 9/11 memorial

The actor Gary Sinise was absolutely amazing in his role as George Milton in “Of Mice and Men.” But roles like Lieutenant Dan Taylor in “Forrest Gump” whose family fought in every war in America’s history or astronaut Ken Mattingly in “Apollo 13” may be closer to his true character.

That’s because Gary Sinise has a deep love for America, veterans, and first responders. His patriotism isn’t loud. It’s quiet, thoughtful, and hardworking.

Tom Brenner, Getty Images Tom Brenner, Getty Images

This is an actor worth an estimated $50 million. He’s been nominated for an Academy Award, and won an Emmy, a Tony, a Golden Globe, and a SAG award. He clearly doesn’t need to do anything other than enjoy his fortune and fame.

Yet for love of country and those who have served, he started the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011. He has been an advocate for America’s servicemen and women with his support of Vietnam veterans and the Disabled American Veterans organization raising awareness and support for our wounded service members. His foundation has done so much good in supporting worthy causes.

Now it’s come out that on the eve of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, his foundation is doing something extraordinary.

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

New Jersey’s Empty Sky memorial to the 749 New Jerseyans killed in the terror attack remains in limbo and unfinished. It’s a sin that this was never completed. But as calls for Gov Sherrill to come up with funding to finally complete the Empty Sky Memorial in Jersey City, what is standing unfinished has been called an eyesore.

The Gary Sinise Foundation has donated $40,000 to deep clean the memorial. That amount equals 38% of all the money the state has spent on maintaining the memorial over the past decade.

“Our support of the Empty Sky Memorial, we believe, is an extension of both those education efforts, and our efforts to ensure the families of our fallen know that we are here for them and that their loved ones will never be forgotten,” the foundation said in an announcement.

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

The state’s neglect of this incomplete memorial has been called a disgrace and the New Jersey Family and Survivors Memorial Committee is especially grateful for Sinise’s help.

Kylie Moore and I had the pleasure of interviewing Gary Sinise this summer on our show and he was just as humble and quiet-spoken then as he always is. So you won’t hear him flexing about this latest grand gesture. But with 9/11’s 25th anniversary just weeks away, we thought it should be pointed out.

New Jersey thanks you, Gary.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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