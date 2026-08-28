🏰 A limited-time Disney Store pop-up opens Sept. 3 at Westfield Garden State Plaza.

👕 Fans can shop Disney parks merchandise, characters, exclusive T-shirts and NJ-inspired tote bags.

🎄 The 2,300-square-foot pop-up will remain open through the 2026 holiday season.

PARAMUS — Attention all Disney fans.

A limited time pop-up store opens this week at a popular New Jersey mall.

Disney Store pop-up opens at Garden State Plaza

The Disney Store’s Limited-Time pop-up at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus will be open to the public at 4 p.m. on Sept. 3, the retailer announced last week.

The 2,300 square foot store will be located on Level 1 of the mall in the former PINK location, between Clarks and A Sneaker City.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse (AP) Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse (AP)

Disney merchandise and New Jersey-inspired items

The shop will be bursting with merchandise inspired by Disney parks, characters, exclusive T-shirts, and even tote bags featuring New Jersey-inspired artwork.

“Disney Store Limited Time gives us the opportunity to bring the Disney Store experience into new communities, deepen our connections with fans and learn from how they engage with the brand,” said Disney Store Vice President Patrick Sager.

Paramus Disney pop-up will stay through holiday season

The pop-up shop at Garden State Plaza will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be closed on Sundays.

Don’t worry. There’s plenty of time to find your “happily ever after” at this Disney store, as it will remain open through the 2026 holiday season.

This is the second Disney Store Limited Time pop-up location. The first one opened on May 23 at Ross Park Mall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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