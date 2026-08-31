Here are the top stories on NJ 101.5 for Monday, August 31, 2026.

Maria CobonGuzman (inset), Police response to an incident at the Jackson NPGS grocery store Friday. August 28. 2026 (Ocean County Jail/The Lakewood Scoop) Maria CobonGuzman (inset), Police response to an incident at the Jackson NPGS grocery store Friday. August 28. 2026

JACKSON — A 9-month-old boy was struck and killed in a grocery store parking lot Friday morning, and the woman behind the wheel had never been issued a valid driver's license, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer

The baby was in a baby carriage with his five-year-old sister, being pushed by their mother in the parking lot of NPGS grocery store on West County Line Road, when they were struck by a Ford Fusion sedan around 11:55 a.m., according to Billhimer.

The driver, identified by Billhimer as Maria CobonGuzman, 20, of Trenton, was charged with manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle without ever having possessed or been issued a valid driver's license while involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash, and two counts of assault by auto.

The owner of the car, Ariadna Lazaro-Flores, 22, of Toms River, was aware of CobonGuzman's license status and allowed her to drive anyway, according to Billhimer. Lazaro-Flores is charged with knowingly engaging in conduct creating a substantial risk of death to another.

They are both being held at the Ocean County Jail.

(Office of Governor/Tim Larsen/Canva) Mikie Sherrill signs the cocktails-to-go law

People in New Jersey can now always order cocktails-to-go after Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed a bill into law on Friday to turn a pandemic-era perk into a permanent menu option.

Restaurants and other establishments with liquor licenses can sell alcoholic drinks-to-go in sealed containers, which started as a lifeline to restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, when dine-in options were restricted.

"For some bars, takeout beverages make up almost a quarter of their alcohol revenue, and customers routinely say that they're more likely to order takeout from restaurants that can deliver alcohol," Sherrill said.

The option was set to expire on Tuesday, but Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed a bill (S4384) at 618 Restaurant in Freehold last week, making the law permanent.

New Jersey is the 33rd state to make cocktails to-go legal permanently, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

Evidence markers on the ground following a shooting o Locust Street in Trenton Sunday, August 30. 2026 (Kyle Mazza UNF News) Evidence markers on the ground following a shooting o Locust Street in Trenton Sunday, August 30. 2026

TRENTON — Two people were killed and eight others wounded after shots were fired by several people into a block party with about 100 people in attendance.

Trenton police found 10 people, including two women and six men who ranged in age between 23 and 43, with gunshot wounds on Locust Street in the Wilbur section of Trenton. Many of the victims were taken by ambulance or private vehicle to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey.

A 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man with gunshot wounds died at the hospital.

The suspects fired over 50 shots along the entire block of Locust Street that also hit several vehicles, Marbrey said.

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State officials say two Ocean County nursing home employees have pleaded guilty to assault charges involving elderly patients in incidents at different facilities.

Lisa L. Erikson, of Manchester, was a licensed nurse at Whiting Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center when she used pepper spray in March 2025 against an 87-year-old man with dementia, depression, and anxiety.

In an unrelated incident in June 2023, Patricia Lindo-Ahono was the director of nursing at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Bayville when she used a broom to beat a 77-year-old patient.

As part of both cases, the women must permanently give up their nursing licenses. Both will be sentenced later this fall.

Disney Store Limited Time Pop-Up at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus (NJBiz) Disney Store Limited Time Pop-Up at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus (NJBiz)

PARAMUS — Attention all Disney fans.

A limited time pop-up store opens this week at a popular New Jersey mall.

The Disney Store’s Limited-Time pop-up at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus will be open to the public at 4 p.m. on Sept. 3, the retailer announced last week.

The 2,300 square foot store will be located on Level 1 of the mall in the former PINK location, between Clarks and A Sneaker City.

The shop will be bursting with merchandise inspired by Disney parks, characters, exclusive T-shirts, and even tote bags featuring New Jersey-inspired artwork.

The pop-up shop at Garden State Plaza will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be closed on Sundays.

Don’t worry. There’s plenty of time to find your “happily ever after” at this Disney store, as it will remain open through the 2026 holiday season.

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