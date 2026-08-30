🚨Two people were killed and nine others wounded in Trenton shortly after midnight

🚨Police found multiple victims near Locust Street

🚨Investigators have not said what sparked the shooting or identified the victims.

TRENTON — Two people were killed and nine others wounded after a shooting erupted shortly after midnight.

Trenton police found the victims with gunshot wounds on Locust Street in the Greenwood & Hamilton section of Trenton. Many of the victims were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, according to Trenton police Capt. David Ordille.

The circumstances of the shooting and the identities of the victims were not disclosed.

ALSO READ: Baby dies after being struck in Jackson grocery store parking lot

Police respond to a shooting on Locust Street in Trenton Sun., August 30., 2026 (Kyle Mazza UNF News) Police respond to a shooting on Locust Street in Trenton Sun., August 30., 2026

Nearly 40 evidence markers at Trenton shooting scene

There were approximately 40 evidence markers placed on the ground, according to NBC Philadelphia. A car with "visible damage" was towed away from a hospital entrance. One witness outside the hospital told NBC Philadelphia a neighborhood barbecue had taken place earlier in the evening.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or disclosed the identties of the suspects. No arrests have been made, according to Ordille.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Third fatalities in two weeks

Trenton has seen multiple fatal shootings in recent weeks

Maicol Metzler Chic, a 29-year-old man originally from Guatemala, was shot while walking along Whittaker Avenue on Sunday, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey.

Justin Fajardo-Meza, 19, of Lawrence was shot in the head in the area of New Rose Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard on Aug. 19, according to Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton and an obituary.

The investigation into Sunday's shooting remains ongoing.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Photos courtesy Kyle Mazza UNF News

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom