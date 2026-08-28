Princeton’s Terhune Orchards competes for USA Today’s best apple orchard in nation
With summer in its last few weeks, autumn is just around the corner.
Soon it will be time for flannel shirts, pumpkin flavored everything, scary movies, and crisp fall air.
A staple of the months of September and October is apple picking, pumpkin picking, and corn mazes.
A central jersey gem where you can do all of those things has been nominated for the best apple orchard in the nation, and you can help them win.
Vote for Terhune Orchards for USA Today’s TenBest list of Best Apple Orchards
Terhune Orchards in Princeton, NJ has made the top 20 list according to USA Today’s panel of experts, now it’s up to the public to decide.
The family-owned farm and winery is set on 250 acres, offering 35 different apple varieties.
You can pick your own, as well as enjoy the other activities at the orchard, which includes a farm trail, a corn maze, and shopping for apple cider donuts and apple crisps.
When I was a student at The College of New Jersey, many fall weekends were spent at Terhune either for fun or volunteering with the operations.
The orchard would help out on-campus organizations who assisted them during the busy fall season, so they have a special place in my heart. Plus, the donuts will make your mouth water.
You can help them get the accolades they deserve by voting for Terhune Orchards once per day until Monday Sept. 7. They are currently at number 13 in the ranking, so get your votes in while you can on USA Today’s site.
Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.
Terhune Orchards is located at 330 Cold Soil Rd. In Princeton, NJ.
Good luck to the staff at Terhune! You guys are more than deserving of the recognition.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.