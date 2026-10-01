I’m old enough to remember being told to never get in a car with a stranger, but with the rise of rideshare services that’s now a thing of the past.

Uber and Lyft have become commonplace in today’s society, so getting in a car with a random person doesn’t sound as crazy as it used to be.

Researchers at Hartley Law surveyed more than 2,200 rideshare users to get an idea of their passenger ratings, preferred apps, tipping habits, safety concerns, pricing frustrations, and negative experiences.

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash A close up of a car's tail light

Hawaii came out on top as having the highest average ratings with a 4.96. The state with the lowest average of 4.69 was Utah.

In the Garden State, we ranked fairly high in terms of our scoring, coming in 16th place out of the 44 states that qualified for the study.

New Jersey’s average passenger rating is a 4.89/5

That puts us just above the national average, which was 4.87. Not bad for a state that is constantly told that we have an attitude.

Photo by Mariia Berezovsky on Unsplash graphical user interface

Some other interesting findings from the study involve our tipping culture and negative reviews.

When it comes to tipping, 42% of New Jerseyans always tip, with the most common tip being around 6-10%. Nationally, 52% of respondents say they always tip.

Don’t think we’re afraid to give an honest rating if the experience is less than desirable. 18% of New Jersey riders have given a driver a one star rating.

You can read the full study here.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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