Next trip to AC, remember the 9 ways casinos keep you spending

Next trip to AC, remember the 9 ways casinos keep you spending

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration

Everyone knows that I consider Atlantic City to be one of the gems of New Jersey. One of the many reasons we are so lucky to live here.

That said, you also have to hear the truth. Next time you hit Atlantic City—whether it’s for the boardwalk, some good food, or a show—remember the casinos are very well designed to keep you sitting there and giving them your money for hours on end.

And according to Stacker, these are nine sneaky ways casinos keep you spending.

Trust me, I love AC and go all the time, but I’m not much of a gambler. I’ve seen firsthand how easy it is to get caught up in the games, and honestly, that’s why I stay cautious.

Here’s why:

How casinos keep you spending money

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today

These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]

Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

NJ cracks down on polluters at these 9 sites

State environmental officials are working to get several property owners to clean up their acts around New Jersey, including in Middlesex, Mercer and Atlantic Counties.

Illegal dumping and gas and chemical contamination of water and soil are among the issues at hand in the state's lawsuits and requested court orders.

Seven lawsuits focused on "overburdened" communities address pollution in Camden, Trenton, Kearny, Secaucus, Edison, Bridgeton and Egg Harbor City, while two additional cases are based in Butler and Vineland.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM