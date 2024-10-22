Next trip to AC, remember the 9 ways casinos keep you spending

Everyone knows that I consider Atlantic City to be one of the gems of New Jersey. One of the many reasons we are so lucky to live here.

That said, you also have to hear the truth. Next time you hit Atlantic City—whether it’s for the boardwalk, some good food, or a show—remember the casinos are very well designed to keep you sitting there and giving them your money for hours on end.

And according to Stacker, these are nine sneaky ways casinos keep you spending.

Trust me, I love AC and go all the time, but I’m not much of a gambler. I’ve seen firsthand how easy it is to get caught up in the games, and honestly, that’s why I stay cautious.

Here’s why:

How casinos keep you spending money Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams