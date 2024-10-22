Meet Bill Spadea: Pet costume contest at PetCenter in Old Bridge

Looking to add a furry friend to your family?

Join New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea at the Old Bridge Animal Shelter Adoption Event from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2.

Come to the PetCenter at the Shoppes at Old Bridge and meet the shelter's adorable adoptable cats and dogs all waiting for their forever homes.

Enjoy exciting basket raffles, face painting for the kids, and a petting zoo.

Indulge in delicious food from local food trucks.

And don't forget to dress up your pets for the costume contest at 2 p.m.! First-place winner gets a $300 PetCenter gift card.

Lambertville, NJ is a must see for Halloween lovers Several towns vie for the title of New Jersey's most iconic Halloween town and the residents of Lambertville are no slouches. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

We found the best trunk-or-treat spots in NJ “Trick-or-treat. Smell my feet. Give me something good to eat.” Remember chanting this when going house to house looking for candy on Halloween?

But what do you say when kids go trunk-or-treating? That’s when communities hold Halloween activity events, including eerily decorated cars and trunks filled with candy for costumed kids to ravage. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo