A treat for locals: Aldi says new NJ location is opening on Halloween
WAYNE — Another Aldi location is coming to Passaic County.
The big day is Oct. 31, with a sneak peak planned for the day before.
The supermarket chain has announced a number of promotions to mark the store's opening.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 8:45 a.m. on Halloween. According to the store, that's about 30 minutes before the locations opens for the day.
The first 100 customers to enter the store following the ceremony will receive laminated numbered cards. Each "golden ticket" can be worth up to $100, the store says.
The first 100 customers also are getting a "free goodie bag" of ALDI products. And shoppers on the first day can look for an Aldi employee in order receive a free shopping tote. Quantities are limited.
SEE ALSO: NJ proposal says outdoor dining should stick around for good
Also, with the store's launch, Aldi is running a contest that will reward someone with a $500 gift card. Customers can look for signs in the store to scan a code and enter the contest.
According to Aldi, the store will offer a sneak peak the day prior to the official opening. Shoppers can "fully shop the store" on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The new store is located at 625 Hamburg Turnpike. Aldi also has Passaic County locations in Totowa and Clifton.
Aldi recently announced that it's lowering prices on a number of Thanksgiving staples, through Nov. 27.
