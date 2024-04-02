Man fires gun through door of home in Toms River, NJ

🚨 Police said the suspect banged on a door before firing a weapon

🚨 Another person in the neighboorhood reported being threatened

TOMS RIVER — A man is facing an attempted murder charge after firing a gun at the door of one house and threatened a second homeowner Tuesday morning.

Toms River police Lt. Gene Bachonski said a resident of Oxford Street just off Route 37 in Toms River reported a man, later identified as Asheer Johnson, 18, came to his home, banged on the front door and showed gun he was carrying.

When Johnson went around the house to the back door, the resident heard a loud bang before calling police, according to Bachonski. Responding officers found a bullet hole in the back door and a bullet in a door inside the house with a shell casing on the patio.

Suspect found with an unregistered gun

Johnson was arrested at his Toms River home, where police found an unregistered gun. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault and possession of hollow point bullets and is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

The homeowner said he was an aquaintance of Johnson's. Police did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

A resident of Irving Place several blocks away in the same neighborhood reported he was threatened by a man matching Johnson's description.

