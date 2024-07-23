How to get involved in military appreciation in Ocean County, NJ

On Saturday, August 3, the Knights of Columbus and the Jackson Police will join a host of other groups for a day to celebrate and honor our veterans.

The annual event kicks off at 12 p.m. and is open to the public for a small ticket price. All proceeds go toward two important charities: "Send a Hero Home for the Holidays" and "Rebuilding Warriors Charity".

Tim in Jackson called the show to explain the importance of the mission for the charities and the excitement around the event. Food, games, prizes, cornhole, and military displays all make for great activities to bring the family and help the cause.

The rain date is the following day Sunday, August 4, at 12 p.m. Read more about the event HERE.

