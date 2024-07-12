Honoring a fallen Jersey City police officer

In the early morning hours on a warm July day in 2014, Police Officer Melvin Vincent Santiago answered a dispatch call after a man entered the Walgreens on Communipaw Avenue, wrestled with the security guard and took control of his .45-caliber handgun.

Upon arrival, the criminal began firing at the officers and shot and killed Officer Santiago.

Thankfully, other officers arrived, returned fire and killed the perp. Officer Santiago was only 23 years old and on the job just seven months when his watch ended.

He was promoted posthumously to detective. Detective Melvin Santiago always wanted to be a police officer and is remembered every year at a walk through Liberty State Park in Jersey City.

Police Officer Killed A makeshift memorial is seen for Jersey City Police Officer Melvin Santiago, who was killed while on duty at the West District precinct, Tuesday, July 15, 2014, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Detective Santiago's mom Cathy McBride joined us to talk about her son and keeping his memory alive.

Also joining us was retired Jersey City Detective Ed Dolan who organizes the walk every year.

If you would like to help the Foundation, which has a mission to promote a positive police image and bridge the gap between communities and police through charitable giving, visit this website.

