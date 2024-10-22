These are the 10 most-booked restaurants in NJ

🍽 OpenTable has a list of the top 10 most booked restaurants in NJ

OpenTable put out a list of the most booked restaurants in New Jersey in September, thanks to hundreds of thousands of global diner reviews.

Here are the top 10

Google Maps

500 Passaic Ave, East Newark

Reservations at a diner? For Tops, yes. Tops was established in 1942. As the American dining culture continues to shift, the restaurant recognizes they must strive to recreate the 1920s renaissance that birthed the diner as we know it today, while at the same time preserving the historical and cultural identity that made Tops the model all others hope to emulate.

One of OpenTable’s top reviews reads, “We love Tops!! There is no better Diner!!!!!

Carmine's - Atlantic City, spaghetti and meatballs (Carmine's)

2801 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City (inside The Tropicana)

Carmine’s is a family-style restaurant offering Southern Italian dishes. Restaurateur Artie Cutler crafted Carmine’s with a singular vision; bringing his guests abundant portions and making any meal feel like an Italian-American wedding feast. Enjoy platters of made-to-order pasta, seafood or meat entrees, and homemade desserts, meant for sharing with friends and family.

One of OpenTable’s top reviews reads, “Incredible food and the portions didn’t disappoint. Great service and will be back again.”

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

1700 Harbor Blvd, Weehawken

Located on the Hudson River directly across from Manhattan, the Weehawken Chart House was one of the most booked restaurants on OpenTable in September.

It offers panoramic views of the New York City skyline. Since 1961, Chart House has been dedicated to providing the ideal dining experience, offering spectacular views, exceptional service, and top-notch food like seafood and steaks. There is also an extensive collection of wines and whiskies, and decadent desserts like hot chocolate lava cake.

One of OpenTable’s top reviews reads, “Had a great steak dinner at the Chart House! Food and drinks were excellent.”

Blu on the Hudson (Facebook)

1200 Harbor Blvd, Weehawken

If you can’t get into Chart House and want to stay in Weehawken, try Blu on the Hudson, another popular OpenTable spot last month.

With views of Manhattan, Blu offers innovative drinks and fine dining featuring New American Mediterranean food with Asian accents. For a sushi experience, visit their sister restaurant, Blue Sushi.

One of OpenTable’s top reviews reads, “John was exceptional! The food and drinks were perfect, will the manager was very attentive as well. Definitely recommend BLU!"

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse (Carle Place) via Facebook

400 Commons Way Suite 279, Bridgewater

Fogo de Chao is an internationally renowned Brazilian steakhouse that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old culinary art of churrasco—roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame, into a cultural dining experience of discovery.

One of OpenTable’s top reviews reads, “The quality of the meats were really good. Our servers were very nice and helpful."

Meximodo's Guinness World Records tequila and agave collection (Meximodo)

5 Pearl St, Metuchen

Meximodo is another popular restaurant with bookings on OpenTable, and they have something to really brag about.

On July 24, 2024, the restaurant became the Official Guinness World Record Title Holder for Most Tequilas/Mezcals at a bar-restaurant in the world. They shattered the record with 1,033 different bottles of tequila, mezcal, and other agave.

One of OpenTable’s top reviews reads, “Drinks are phenomenal and the food is amazing too! Good time & vibes. Would highly recommend.”

Seasons 52 (Google Street View)

3535 US-1 Suite 100B, Princeton

Seasons 52 is a fresh grill and wine bar with a seasonal menu, hence the name. Seasonal menus feature ingredients at their peak of freshness, oak-fire grilled or brick-oven roasted to be naturally lighter and flavorful. The restaurant also offers an extensive list of wines by the glass and bottle.

One of OpenTable’s top reviews reads, “We had a birthday celebration at the restaurant; the staff was very friendly and courteous. The food was delicious, the drinks were perfect. I would definitely go back. I recommend this restaurant to anyone.”

Rooney's Oceanfront in Long Branch (Google Street View)

100 Ocean Ave N, Long Branch

Rooney’s has been a Jersey Shore staple since 1955. It’s a picturesque location in historical Long Branch, with a huge bi-level outdoor deck for diners to enjoy views of the Atlantic Ocean. The décor also gives patrons a sense of closeness to the sea.

Fresh seafood is at the heart of Rooney’s cuisine. Their motto? “It’s a big ocean..someone has to embrace it.”

One of OpenTable’s top reviews read, “Wonderful brunch with friends. Food selection was on point and excellent quality. Wonderful view overlooking the ocean. Perfect day to walk around as there was little wind and sun was out. Servers were very attentive and always checking to see if we needed something.Would recommend this venue to all. This is my fourth time going over the course of several years and the owner always makes each year better than the last. Would definitely recommend this restaurant.”

Rat's Restaurant at Grounds for Sculpture (Rat's Facebook)

16 Fairgrounds Rd, Hamilton Township

Named for the fabled entertaining character in Kenneth Graham’s children’s classic, “The Wind in the Willows,” Rat’s Restaurant is designed to give visitors the sense they have stepped into a village reminiscent of the impressionist painter Claude Monet’s beloved town of Giverny.

At Rat’s you’ll enjoy rustic fireplaces, country French cuisine, seasonal hand-crafted cocktails, and an eclectic beer and wine list. It’s also regarded as one of the most romantic and beautiful restaurants in the region, having been named Philadelphia Magazine’s “Most Romantic Restaurant.”

One of OpenTable’s top reviews read, “Love this place. Excellent service. Great food. Unique experience.”

The Blue Pig Tavern in Cape May (Facebook)

200 Congress Pl, Cape May

This Cape May jewel also made OpenTable’s top 10 list of most booked restaurants in New Jersey last month. Tucked in the corner of Congress Hall, The Blue Pig Tavern is known for its hearty breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites. There is a lot of history, having been the first tavern in Cape May.

Its name comes from a gambling parlor cited in Congress Hall in the mid-1800s. In the 1700s, Elias Hughes operated a tavern for whalers on this site. Today, timeless classics and new seasonal delights with farm fresh ingredients are served daily.

One of OpenTable’s top reviews read, “Loved the ambience of this restaurant once I was able to find it. I didn’t realize that it was in Congress Hall Hotel. Hostess and waitstaff were very attentive. I had the clam chowder which was quite good; I think it fresh dill in it which really was quite tasty in the chowder. I also had the braised short ribs which was melt-in-your-mouth tender. Mashed potatoes and a broccoli-like vegetable I don’t think I ever had before, it was good, if a little tough. All in all a very lovely meal and would definitely eat there again.”

The next time you’re planning a dinner out in New Jersey, check out one of these top 10 OpenTable recommendations. But remember, they are popular, so get those reservation in early.

