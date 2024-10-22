‘Outrageous accusations’ — NJ journalist heads home after arrest by Israeli forces

🔷 NJ resident detained by Israeli police

🔷 Jewish American journalist reported on missile strike sites

🔷 After 2 weeks, headed home

A New Jersey resident was released by Israeli authorities after being held for nearly two weeks "on suspicion of serious security offenses," according to the news source for which he works.

Jeremy Loffredo, an independent journalist, grew up in Toms River.

The 28-year-old Jewish American graduated from Manhattan College and has been reporting from Israel for The GrayZone.

He previously worked for Canadian-based Rebel News.

On Oct. 5, Loffredo reported about sensitive Israeli military and intelligence sites that were hit by Iranian missiles, in a YouTube video via The Grayzone.

He was detained at gunpoint three days later, according to fellow journalists who were taken into custody alongside him.

NJ journalist Jeremy Loffredo, (Fox news via Youtube via Youtube) NJ journalist Jeremy Loffredo, (Fox News via YouTube) loading...

NJ resident detained by Israeli police

Israeli police also seized Loffredo's phone, passport and wallet, Max Blumenthal, editor of The Grayzone, said in an interview posted to X.

Charges Loffredo had faced in Israel can carry a maximum sentence of life in prison or death.

His ultimate release after Sunday followed testimony that other publications had reported the same information — including

“Although Loffredo’s reporting was forbidden by military censors, military censors have allegedly granted permission to Israeli publications reporting his arrest to publish the information he reported, and have declined to charge other journalists who published similar reporting,” a joint letter to the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem said, signed by the organizations, Defending Rights & Dissent, Courage Foundation and Freedom of the Press Foundation.

Among public support for Loffredo during his detainment was Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“My commitment to Israel’s security and survival is absolute. So is my dedication to press freedom. That is why I am calling for the freedom of American journalist Jeremy Loffredo, who was detained while reporting in Israel," Kennedy wrote on Oct. 16.

"Having worked with Jeremy at Children’s Health Defense, I know him as a tenacious and professional young reporter. I urge the U.S. State Department to work for his immediate return home.”

Loffredo was a Fox News guest in his capacity with Rebel News when Tucker Carlson was still a host in 2022.

